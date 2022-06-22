A child-care provider confessed she underfed her boyfriend's son, leading to the boy's death.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 40-year-old Leticia Bravo of Newburgh was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the starvation death of 7-year-old Peter Cuacuas in Newburgh.

Newburgh, New York Girlfriend Pleads Guilty To Starving Child To Death

Bravo previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in March 2022.

When Bravo pleaded guilty she agreed she was the boy's primary caregiver, knowingly under-fed the seven-year-old, and failed to provide him with medical attention that she knew he required.

Bravo, who previously worked as a child-care provider, admitted that she intended on causing physical injury to the boy and that she recklessly created a grave risk of serious physical injury to the boy, which ultimately culminated in his death.

Newburgh Child Attended School in New Windsor, New York

Peter attended Temple Hill Academy in New Windsor.

An autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner concluded that Peter, who weighed just 37 pounds at the time of his death, died as a result of malnutrition, officials say.

“There is no more innocent victim than a child,” District Attorney David Hoovler said. “The facts and circumstances of this case are unimaginable, and the community collectively grieves the loss of Peter Cuacuas. No one deserves the type of depraved mistreatment the victim in this case suffered. The dedicated efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation of this case has resulted in a just sentence that will hold this defendant responsible for her actions.”

Newburgh Woman Was Child's Primary Caretaker

On Feb. 10, 2021, shortly after 8:00 a.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, according to police.

The boy was pronounced dead a short time later. It's alleged that Bravo kept Peter locked and secreted in a bedroom behind a door that was locked from the outside.

Bravo became the primary caretaker of Peter Cuacuas during the school year that began in September of 2020, according to the investigation. Bravo was the girlfriend of Peter Cuacuas’ father, Arturo Cuacuas. Peter would stay with Bravo at her apartment on William Street in Newburgh every day but Saturday, when Bravo and Peter would stay at his father's apartment, officials say.

Newburgh Father Pleads Guilty To Role In Son's Death

On February 2, 2022, 54-year-old Arturo Cuacuas of Newburgh pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. The boy's father confessed that in the months prior to Peter’s death, he would see Peter with Bravo once a week and noted his deteriorating condition but failed to take appropriate steps to help him.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Arturo Cuacuas will be sentenced to one and one-third to four years in state prison, the maximum sentence for criminally negligent homicide.

