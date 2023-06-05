Crash With Tractor-Trailer Seriously Injures Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley woman was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer just outside Dairy Queen. Police believe one of the vehicles drove through a red light.

On Thursday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of State Route 52 and State Route 300.

Serious Crash In Town Of Newburgh, New York

Officers arrived on the scene around 11:15 a.m., involving a 2008 Infinity driven by a 62-year-old woman from the Town of Newburgh and a 42-year-old man from Wurtsboro who was behind the wheel of a 2002 FRT tractor-trailer.

Police believe the Newburgh man drove through a red light at the intersection of Route 300 and Route 52. Dairy Queen, CVS and Joe's Pizza are all located near the crash site, according to Google Maps.

Newburgh Woman Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer

The Newburgh woman was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious undisclosed injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

