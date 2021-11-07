New York’s Favorite Cereal is What?!

If you ever get that late-night craving for breakfast cereal, what is your go to? Apparently, New Yorkers have a very specific brand.

Personally, I haven't had a bowl of cereal in a really long time. That probably has to do with how expensive (and sugary) most cereals are. I think I saw Fruity Pebbles for almost $4, that's insane right?

I digress.

With all of that being, what are we as New Yorkers grabbing off the shelves when we hit the grocery store for that cereal craving? The answer may surprise you. Our friends over at Zippia did the hard-hitting research and found Each States Favorite Cereal and some additional interesting cereal trends.

Zippia explains:

Using Google Trends, we determined what cereal each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 popular cereals from the largest cereal brands. From there, we determined what cereal is searched a disproportionately, high amount.

Our neighbors in Connecticut are big fans of the cereal Kix. While New Jersey is all about the Cookie Crisps.

So, what about New York. Well, our favorite happens to be greaaaaat! Yup. New Yorkers are all about Frosted Flakes. I have to admit that's a bit of an old school choice, right?

According to the report, Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the favorite in 13 states, closely followed by Froot Loops topping the list in 8 states.

Was the research way off base? Does New York really love Frosted Flakes that much? I think we need a recount. I'm a little concerned that Lucky Charms and Cocoa Peppbles didn't make the list at all.

Let us know in the comments what cereal you're snacking on lately across the Hudson Valley.

