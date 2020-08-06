New Yorkers Might Not Find Clorox Wipes in Stores Until Next Year

Clorox says it's disinfectant wipes shortage will likely last until next year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfectant wipes have been near impossible to buy. Anyone who has searched for them in stores or online can attest, finding one is kind of like finding gold, or needle in a haystack.

Well, it appears the disinfectant wipe shortage is going to last a lot longer. Clorox's CEO said grocery stores won't be fully stocked with their top-selling product until 2021.

“Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it’s a very complex supply chain to make them,” CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters. "That entire supply chain is stressed. ... We feel like it’s probably going to take until 2021 before we’re able to meet all the demand that we have."

Back in May, Dorer said disinfectant wipes would be fully stocked by the summer, according to Reuters. A reason why it's so hard to find disinfectant wipes is likely because most wipes are made with polyester spunlace which is used in PPE and is currently in short supply.