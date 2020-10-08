In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced fines are increasing significantly for anyone caught hosting or promoting a non-essential gathering.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would start taking "aggressive enforcement" on the top-20 hot spot ZIP codes, which includes parts of Orange and Rockland counties.

On Tuesday, Cuomo revealed "The Cluster Action Initiative." The initiative is composed of three steps:

1)Take dramatic action within the cluster.

2) Take action in the area surrounding the cluster to stop the spread.

3) Take precautionary action in the outlying communities.

Cuomo announced the state is creating three different zones; red, yellow and orange. Red is considered a cluster, orange is a buffer zone from the cluster and yellow is a precautionary area from the cluster. Cuomo says clusters are being declared in parts Orange and Rockland Counties as well as Brooklyn, and Queens. All non-essential businesses must close in areas that are in the red zone.

Also on Tuesday, Cuomo announced that fines for the sponsors of mass gatherings in violation of state public health rules will be increased to $15,000.

Under the new order, any person in New York who is caught encouraging, promoting or organizing a non-essential gathering can be fined up to $15,000 per day. A non-essential gathering is defined as a gathering of more than 50 people, according to the Dutchess County Business Notification Network. New York State also considers parties, celebrations or other social events as non-essential gatherings.