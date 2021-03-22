New Yorkers 50 Plus Can Receive COVID Vaccine Starting Tuesday

There was no question that as soon as more vaccines became available it was going to get easier to a vaccine appointment. Now the news released today is that starting tomorrow (March 23, 2021) those of us New Yorkers age 50 and over will be able to book appointments no comorbidity or underlying condition needed.

Governor Cuomo announced today (March 22, 2021) that if you are age 50 or older you are now eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccine. You can start making appointments as early as 8 AM tomorrow. There is a caution that came with the announcement. In the press release from the Governor's office, it states that with more people eligible it could mean it takes more time to get an appointment.

Governor Cuomo said. "New York's distribution network is at the ready to handle an expected increase in supply, and we're excited to expand eligibility even further to New Yorkers over the age of 50 as we move to get through the COVID-19 pandemic."

The reason it may be hard to get an appointment is due to the fact that there is only so much of the vaccine being distributed. Apparently, New York's population that is eligible to receive the vaccine still outnumbers the supply that is coming from the federal government. The number of people able to receive the vaccine may be more than the number of vaccines available so the governor's office is asking people to please be patient.

In addition to the 50 plus people being added to the eligibility list, it seems New Yorkers age 16 and older with comorbidities or underlying conditions can now get the vaccine at pharmacies. This news was shared by the Ulster County Government on their Facebook page.

https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

