Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State could still win you $5 Million.

Over the weekend Governor Cuomo announced an extension of the “Vax and Scratch” program for certain state-run vaccine sites.

Cuomo says every eligible person who gets their first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive a $20 lotto scratch-off ticket. The ticket has a number of monetary prizes available.

According to the New York State Lottery the prizes are listed from highest to lowest.

1st Prize - $5,000,000

2nd Prize - $50,000

3rd Prize - $20,000

4th Prize - $5,000

5th Prize - $2,000

6th Prize - $500

7th - $400

8th Prize - $200

9th - $100

10th Prize - $50

11th Prize - $40

12th Prize - $30

13th - $20

The tickets are only available at limited POD locations and you must be 18 or older to qualify for a ticket. The closest drive for someone In the Mohawk Valley region is to Otsego County. Residents of the region can get their scratch-off by being vaccinated at SUNY Oneonta. Other vaccine sites across the state offering the scratch-off ticket include the SUNY Orange campus in Middletown (Mid-Hudson region) and in the North Country at SUNY Potsdam.

Cuomo says,

A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19. This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are always welcome for vaccination distribution. There are also a number of other incentives being offered depending on where you live in the state. One of the biggest positives about getting a vaccine is the ability to not wear your mask in certain businesses or venues. Sports teams have offered free tickets for vaccines and teens are being offered a full-ride scholarship, room & board included, to any State University, College or Community College.

