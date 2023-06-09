‘Amazing’ New York Yankee Stops By Historic Hudson Valley Restaurant

A beloved Yankee and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer was spotted at a historic Hudson Valley restaurant.

Employees and Hudson Valley residents were shocked when a New York Yankee legend stopped by a popular eatery.

Mariano Rivera was seen at Strawberry Place in Rockland County

New York Yankee Legend Spotted At Popular Rockland County Eatery

Rivera was spotted at Strawberry Place in Nyack, New York on Wednesday, June 7, before 1 p.m., according to the eatery.

"Mariano Rivera Stopped into Strawberry 🍓 Place today. Such an amazing person," Strawberry Place wrote on Facebook.

Mariano Rivera Spotted At 49-Year-Old Nyack, New York Restaurant

The eatery is located on Broadway in Nyack. It's been serving customers in Rockland County since 1974.

"Our casual, family-run restaurant has a knack for serving hearty meals with a flair. Famous for our ultra fluffy pancakes, savory eggs Benedict, grilled sandwiches and of course our Belgium waffles (we can pile them high with fruit, Nutella, ice cream and even fried chicken - they are magnificent and worth every calorie!), we have lots of healthy and vegetarian options as well. Almost all of our meals can be made gluten-free and we pride ourselves on high-quality ingredients," Strawberry Place states on it's website.

Rivera is Major League Baseball's all-time leader in saves, finishing with 652 saves. He's considered by most to be the greatest relief pitcher of all time.

Rivera recently put his Hudson Valley home on the market. Take a look at the photos below:

MLB Legend Selling 'Home-Run' Hudson Valley Home

