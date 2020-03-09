Been on a good bike trail lately? Maybe don't ask this woman.

There's got to be a joke in here about hot air, and being full of it. That's what you may be thinking after hearing what one New York woman is claiming. The NY Post says a Manhattan woman claims a helicopter blew her off her bike and into a nearby wall. And yes, she is suing for damages. Get to the choppa!

Biycling.com says that ast year, 27 cyclists were hit and killed by drivers on the streets of New York City in 2019, which was up 10 from the year before. The Vision Zero program of 2014 was supposed to reduce crashes with cyclists, by adding 100 miles of protected bike lanes and reduced the citywide speed limit to 25 MPH.

We are still pretty sure though that no cyclists have eve been killed by a helicopter

Woman Says She Was Blown off Bike By Chopper

The Post says the alleged incident happened in November 2018 when the woman was riding her bike along the 12th Avenue path near the West 30th Street Heliport. That's when the chopper allegedly appeared over her head, according to the suit.

The Post says the woman is suing Air Pegasus Heliport and its operators for letting the helicopters take off and land “with reckless disregard for the safety of others,” according to court papers. The woman is suing for unspecified damages and wants a court order banning helicopters from flying over the 12th Avenue path.