A woman was just sentenced for the 2012 "execution-style" murder of her girlfriend. Her body was dumped in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced updates into two cold cases, a 2012 shooting death and a 1997 strangulation death.

Wanda Veguilla, 42, of the Bronx pleaded guilty on April 3, 2023, to murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, for the August 12, 2012 murder of her girlfriend, Pamela Graddick.

On Thursday, Veguilla was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for the 2012 shooting death of her 26-year-old girlfriend.

“Today we have delivered some measure of closure to the families who have lived with these unsolved cases for a combined 36 years. The sentence and indictment show what can be accomplished with the resources and commitment of our dedicated Cold Case Bureau. Thanks to the tenacious work by our attorneys, investigators, and our vital police partners, we are securing justice for victims," Rocah said.

Findings Of 2012 Bronx Murder, Body Found In Yonkers, New York

CLICK HERE for information on the 1997 cold-case murder. Hudson Valley officials believe they solved a cold-case murder that dates back to 1997. A now-former officer is the murder suspect.

