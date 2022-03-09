New York Woman Kills Girlfriend, Dumps Body in Hudson Valley, PD

Hudson Valley detectives believe they have solved a 9-year New York Cold Case murder.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Bronx resident Wanda Veguilla and Yonkers resident John Torres were indicted for charges in connection with the 2012 murder of 26-year-old Pamela Graddick.

Officials say this solves a cold case murder. Graddick was killed in 2012.

The Yonkers Police Department was previously offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Graddick's murder.

The indictment alleges that Veguilla, Graddick's girlfriend, fatally shot Graddick in the apartment they shared on Morris Avenue in the Bronx.

Following the shooting, Veguilla and Torres disposed of her body in a wooded area in Yonkers, where it was eventually discovered by members of the Yonkers Police Department on September 4, 2012, officials say.

On Tuesday, September 4th, 2012, at approximately 5:35 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the wooded area between Rossmore Avenue and Midland Avenue, adjacent to the Sprain Brook River Parkway, on a report of a suspicious package.

Responding officers discovered a decomposing human body wrapped in a garbage bag. Officers cordoned off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

The body was later determined to be Graddick.

Veguilla, 41, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for murder and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Torres, 30, was indicted for criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Investigators allege, based on evidence and statements made by Veguilla, that she shot and killed Graddick in their Bronx apartment as a result of ongoing domestic issues between them.

Furthermore, detectives believe that Veguilla was assisted by Torres who furnished the murder weapon and helped transport the body to the Hudson Valley.

Yonkers Police arrested Veguilla on January 23, 2022, and Torres on January 25, 2022, following a collaborative investigation with the District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau.

