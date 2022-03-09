Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts of Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is in for a sloppy morning and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has led to some closings.

This comes as forecasters warn most residents should see some snow, including Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts a coating to 3 inches for most of the region. Sullivan County and the Lower Hudson Valley could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

robertiez robertiez loading...

"Wet snow sticking mainly to unpaved surfaces. During heavier burst of snow, roads can become snow-covered and icy," Hudson Valley Weather writes in its forecast on Facebook.

The weather should stick around for the evening commute.

" Snow rates across southern zones are expected to be heavier than northern areas, so areas south of I-84 (as well as higher elevations where it will be colder) have the best chance for higher snow totals, and could lead to snow-covered road," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Cars after winter snowfall Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Timing

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will develop between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. from SW to NE across the region. Snow will taper off from SW to NE between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

School buses parked on a snow day. dlitch loading...

School Closings

A number of school districts including Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Valley Central, Monroe-Woodbury and others closed schools on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for our full list of closings and delays.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Orange County until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. for Western Ulster and Western Greene counties in eastern New York.

"Plan on slippery road conditions, more so with secondary and less-traveled roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute," the National Weather Service states in its warning.

The National Weather Service predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow for Orange, Ulster and Greene counties.

Can A Person Legally Take Ownership Of Your Home In New York?

Everything Renters Need To Know About Legal Evictions In NYS