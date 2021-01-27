New York Will Receive 16% More COVID Vaccines, But is it Enough?

New York State will receive more COVID vaccines over the next few weeks, but the difference isn't much when you look at the numbers.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced officials will buy an additional 200-million doses of coronavirus vaccines. 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 100 million doses of Moderna's vaccine.

The Biden administration hopes to have 300 million Americans fully vaccinated by the end of the summer, according to a White House statement Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo later confirmed New York State will receive 16 percent more vaccine doses over the next three weeks.

"The allocation will go up 16 percent but even more importantly we can count on that allocation for the next three weeks. We've been going week to week and you really can't plan and schedule when you don't know what you're going to get next week. ... I can now turn around and tell my distributors, you're going to get 16 percent more for the next three weeks, so that's good news," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the increase is after he requested the Federal Government to increase supply and give states more advance notice about future vaccine allotments, rather than week to week.

"I say amen, and the American people should say amen. You have the short-term issue which is the confusion created when the Trump Administration made so many people eligible but had no vaccines. That, we're going to work through. President (Biden) saying a 16 percent increase and states can count on that for three weeks, that gives us certainty ... That's competent government, professional government, the federal government doing what it should do, Cuomo added. "It is going to take six months to do this. That's competence and it's honesty and it's what the President said he was going to bring and let it now recalibrate the public expectation and slow down all this confusion and anxiety that we feel among the American people."

Gov. Cuomo previously said it will take until April to get everyone currently eligible for a vaccine vaccinated. He later said with the slow rollout it will likely take until the Summer.

New York State was receiving around 300,000 thousand vaccine doses a week. That number dropped to 250,00 in recent weeks. A 16 percent increase will put the state at around 290,000 doses a week.

Dutchess County received 600 vaccine doses this week. Appointments for those vaccines filled up in 3 minutes. An increase of 16 percent is 696.

