New York Town Voted Best Winter Destination in Empire State

Here in New York, it has felt like winter most mornings recently. So we looked up the best winter destination in all of New York State as well as the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Winter is coming!

24/7 Tempo recently released its list of the "Best Winter Destination in Every State."

To craft the list, 24/7 Tempo looked up lists from regional, state, and city tourism sites and researched lists from many websites including:

Reader’s Digest

Lonely Planet

Condé Nast Traveler

National Geographic

Frommer’s

Cheapism

U.S. News & World Report

Washingtonian

USA Today

Midwest Living Yankee

Planet Ware

Pe3check

In nearby New Jersey, 24/7 Tempo believes Lambertville is the best winter destination thanks to its antique shops, restaurants, and the Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival.

So what's the best winter destination in New York State? 24/7 Tempo thinks Empire State residents should head to Seneca Falls.

DebraMillet

Why? 24/7 Tempo highlights the holiday lights and It’s a Wonderful Life Museum.

Google

Fun Fact! This is something I didn't know until this morning. Bedford Falls, the town in the classic film, is believed to have been inspired by Seneca Falls. Director Frank Capra visited Seneca Falls in the early 1900s.

Google

"Seneca Falls is widely believed to be the inspiration for Frank Capra's holiday classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' Come to Seneca Falls and visit the village and locations that inspired Mr. Capra in his visits to Seneca Falls in the early 1900s. Stand on the bridge that Jimmy Stewart's character leaped from in the movie. Visit in December to take part in the weekend festivals that celebrate our connection to the holiday classic," the town of Seneca Falls writes on its tourism website.

Google

Seneca Falls is a hamlet in Seneca County, New York. Its population is about 6,681, according to the 2010 census. The town is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region on the northern shore of Cayuga Lake.

Google

Seneca Falls is also known as the birthplace of Women's Rights.

The first Convention on Women's Rights was held at the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street in Seneca Falls.

Google

It's hard to disagree with 24/7 Tempo when it comes to Seneca Falls being the top winter destination in New York. We agree because the town inspired the movie "It’s a Wonderful Life." However, if you wanted to stay local here are some great Hudson Valley winter destinations.

Best Hudson Valley Winter Destinations

15 Signs Winter Will Be Bad in New York These are apparently signs that tell us to expect a rough winter. Yes, they are wrapped in much folklore but who's to say they aren't true. I say we spend the next few weeks in the Hudson Valley seeing if we can predict our winter weather based on these 15 signs from nature.

Cozy Up This Fall at These 16 Hudson Valley Cabins Nothing says fall quite like a weekend stay in a Hudson Valley cabin. Check 16 charming cabins across the Hudson Valley.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort's Winter Fun Park: Highland

Fahnestock Winter Park: Carmel

Mohonk Mountain House: New Paltz

Minnewaska State Park Preserve: Kerhonkson

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum: Cornwall

Belleayre Mountain: Highmount

Bear Mountain: Bear Mountain

Fishkill Farms: Hopewell Junction

Mount Peter Ski Area: Warwick

Dia: Beacon

Drayton Grant Park at Burger Hill: Rhinebeck

James Baird State Park: Pleasant Valley

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York