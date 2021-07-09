If you travel on the New York State Thruway, dinner plans will soon be a little bit easier.

Over the course of the last few months we've heard about major renovations coming to many rest areas along the New York State Thruway and according to a press release from the thruway authority construction will begin this month on a $450 million project to redevelop some 27 service areas.

Starting on July 29th, ten of the 27 service areas will close for work to begin on the first phase of the project. Gas will still be available at all locations during construction, but food options will not be.

Those food options will also be undergoing a major change, as the Thruway Authority announced that they are expected to add 10 different food options at rest areas once the remodeling is complete. The food options will include a range of "healthy products and meals from nationally recognized restaurants."

The Thruway Authority didn't announce which restaurants would be at which service area, but did say that they'll announce the locations at a later date. The options include, Panda Express, Taste NY, Applegreen Convenience Stores and these.....

