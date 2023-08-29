New York State Woman Allegedly Attacked Cars With Meat Cleaver

Perhaps not the sharpest tool in the shed? Bad jokes aside, it is very fortunate that no was hurt during the following incident. However, a few vehicles may not have fared so well.

Police in New York state say they received calls about a person "acting disorderly" near a crowded grocery chain. What made this particular call quite alarming was that this disorderly person happened to be waiving a meat cleaver in the air, according to officials.

New York State Woman Allegedly Used Meat Cleaver to Damage Vehicles

WETM reports that police were called to a parking lot outside an Aldi grocery store early afternoon August 23. Witnesses told police that a person was using a meat cleaver to "break windows, slash tires, and cause other damage to multiple vehicles" that were in the crowded parking lot, according to WETM.

See Also: Police Say New York State Woman Poured Crock Pot On Man's Head

The Post Standard says that police arrested a 38-year-old Ithaca woman, and charged her with disorderly conduct. Offcials say she was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Brian Jackson Brian Jackson loading...

There is no word how much damage she may have caused to the vehicles that were parked.

NY Man Accused of Attacking Person With Hair Straightener

WKTV says that police were called to reports of a dispute one morning back in September, 2022. Police determined that the 42-year-old suspect from Thendara had hit the victim in the face numerous times during the fight.

WKTV says the suspect even took it a step further and used a hair straightener to hit the victim in the back of the head, breaking the object.

Police say the man was later arrested and has been charged with a number of crimes.

Thendara is a small hamlet in Herkimer County. According to U.S. Census Bureau numbers from 2020, the area has a population of only 40 residents. If this guy ends up going away to serve time, then we'll have to drop that number to 39.