14 Reasons to Put Plattsburgh On Your Summer Bucket List

Plattsburgh can match the beauty, history, and fun of most other New York State cities of the same size.

So why does it often fly under the radar when people consider summer road trips?

I have been to Plattsburgh, a city of 20,000 on Lake Champlain, several times and have enjoyed each visit. There is literally something for everyone here. If you are a fan of New York State history, you have come to the right place. The Battle of Plattsburgh (1814) marked the end of the War of 1812 against the British. Here, museums, statues, monuments and historical venues commemorate Plattsburgh's role in turning back the largest invasion in U.S. history.

If you are into the arts, yup, you too have come to the right place. The city has an excellent theatre, as well as art museums with robust schedules of live events. There are historic home tours, walking tours, ghost tours and architectural tours to allow you to keep getting your steps in.

As for food, there are several fun restaurants, wineries, brew pubs and mom-and-pop eateries serving delicious foods. And check this out. There is also a tiny restaurant that is the home of one of the North Country's greatest food icons (and food mysteries). Read below to uncover this mystery.

So, here's to you Plattsburgh, the Crown Jewel of the Adirondack Coast.

We encourage all of our readers to visit this city in the northeast corner of the Empire State and enjoy all that it has to offer.

14 Ways to Make Your Visit to the Great City of Plattsburgh Perfect. This city of 20,000 residents usually flies a little below the radar when it comes to lists of places to visit in Upstate New York. And it shouldn't. It is an amazing place with incredible military history, great monuments and statues, top shelf art museums and exhibits, interesting museums, delicious food, and the longest fresh water public beach in America!