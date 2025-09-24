Did anyone hear it? Residents in New York's Hudson Valley may have been woken up Tuesday night to the sounds of loud thunder and heavy rain. As fall officially began early Monday, forecasters say the region is experiencing some more summer-like weather.

Thunderstorms moved across parts of New York to start the week, bringing some much needed rainfall to areas that have been abnormally dry or drought stricken over the past month. Meteorologists say the chance for severe weather returns later this week, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and even a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

Tuesday and Wednesday saw warmer and more humid conditions, as highs approached 80, and lows remained in the 60s.

Chance For Severe Weather Returns To Parts of New York State

Forecasters say that Thursday will mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms arriving by afternoon. the National Weather Service says that there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind, small hail, and a slight risk for tornadoes being the main threats.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

The risk for severe weather runs up and down the Atlantic, with areas in the lower Hudson Valley and New York City seeing the greatest chance for severe storms.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).