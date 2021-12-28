New York State Releases Holiday Weekend COVID Numbers Update

New York State continues to see alarming numbers in the fight against COVID-19, as many state residents tested ahead of the holiday weekend to ensure safe celebrations with family and friends.

On Sunday December 26th, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on the status of New York State during the holiday weekend, indicating that there were 60 COVID-19 deaths across the state on Christmas Eve alone.

Due to the Christmas holiday, the report released on Sunday combines numbers from both December 24th and 25th. Across the two days, 14.17 percent of all tests came back positive, with the seven day positivity rate across the state showing 11.70 percent.

As part of her progress report, Governor Hochul issued the following statement to New Yorkers:

As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven't yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year. Take advantage of having it readily available and get yours today.

The Governor's Office indicates that 29,046 vaccine doses were administered over the 24 hour period before the release of the report, and that the total vaccine doses administered over the past seven days has grown to 732,953.

As of this update, 95 percent of New York State residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 82.6 percent of residents statewide have at least one dose. 71.3 percent of all New Yorkers have completed the vaccination series, this according to the CDC.

This information comes on the same day that Governor Hochul signed an executive order to support vulnerable homeowners amid this winter surge of COVID-19, and also permits the use of out-of-state facilities for COVID-19 testing of New York based specimens to both increase testing capacity across the state, and reduce delays.

