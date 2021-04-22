Hudson Valley Prisons to Resume In-Person Visitations

Have you been missing in person visits with your incarcerated friends and family? As of April 28, 2021 (and on May 1 where noted) in person visits will resume.

Now, does this just mean that you can show up and expect to see your loved one? Not exactly. Most of the facilities have guidelines as to which prisoners can have visitors on which day. Make sure to double check with the facility's individual website to make sure that you will be able to see (or have a better chance of) getting to see your loved one.

Because of COVID, visiting rooms will be at 50% capacity. According to the states guidelines, all visitors must wear a mask into the facility and while processing, but that mask has to be plain with no writing on it. If you choose to not wear a mask, your visit could be denied. To make sure you have the best visit possibly, given the restrictions, you should read the New York State Covid Correctional Facility Visitor Guidelines.

