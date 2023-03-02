5 Things You Cannot Bring into a New York State Prison

Do you have a friend or loved on who is spending some time in a New York State correctional facility or prison? Do you try to visit with them on a regular basis? When was the last time you were able to visit them?

Before you plan a visit, you will want to make sure that you take the time to check your person and not bring any of the following into the facility.

Who does not know about the visitor policy for New York State Prisons?

Walk south along the west facing prison fence Tim Gray loading...

Apparently quite a few people do not, because in just one day at Fishkill Correctional Facility, there were three separate instances of people trying to bring unlawful items into the prison.

Get our free mobile app

What can you not bring into a New York State Correctional Facility?

484438808 AlexLMX loading...

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, you cannot bring the following items into the jail:

Weapons, or items that might appear to be useful as a weapon.

Cellphones

Any type of a drug, which includes over-the-counter items, and recreational drugs like marijuana or cocaine.

Money

Alcohol

What happens if you accidentally bring any of these items with you when you visit a New York State Correctional Facility?

prison bars Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If you bring any of the above items into the facility, depending on the item, you will be asked to return them to your car, like the cellphone or money. For the contraband items, depending on the exact item, you can be denied access to your friend or family member, given a citation to appear and charged a fine. You also have the potential to be arrested as well.

The 20 Funniest Prison Reviews From Across the U.S.A.

Here is one jail you might enjoy staying in! Want to stay in a cool, history Iowa jail? Check this out! Of course, you're free to leave the next morning with no hit to your record.