Have you seen this person? New York State Police say they are currently investigating a report of an individual who broke into a shopping mall, and allegedly stole money from a local business.

But this thirsty suspect wasn't done there, according to police. Officials go on to say that the suspect even decided to help herself by making a frozen drink while she allegedly raided multiple cash registers inside the mall.

The New York State Police posted the report on their Facebook page, asking the public if anyone knows this "counter hoping, slushy lover" to call at (607)561-7400, SP Ithaca case NY2500346933.

New York State Police posted on Facebook that on April 23, around 8 PM., a female suspect attempted to break into the cash registers at three different eateries located within the food court at The Shops at Ithaca Mall on Catherwood Road in Lansing.

The suspect was successful at getting into one register stealing cash and also taking money from a tip jar. She was unsuccessful at getting into the register at two other eateries, though New York State Police say that the suspect made herself a slushy at one of them.

Police did not indicate what flavor slushy she made for herself.

