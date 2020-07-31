New York State Police Issue Nearly 2,000 Tickets in Hudson Valley

New York State Police issued close to 2,000 tickets to drivers in the Hudson Valley last weekend.

New York State Police in Troop K issued 926 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the weekend of July 25, police say. From 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 25, through 3:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, New York State Troopers in Troop K issued tickets for 386 speeding violations, 97 child restraint violations, 14 move over violations and removed 27 impaired motorists from the roadway, according to New York State Police.

Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

New York State Police in Troop F issued 869 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the same weekend, officials say.

From 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 25, through 3:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, New York State Troopers in Troop F removed 28 impaired motorists from the road, issued tickets for 232 speeding violations, 63 child restraint violations, 52 seatbelt violations, 22 move over violations, and 16 citations for distracted driving, New York State Police announced in a press release.

Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Orange and Greene counties.