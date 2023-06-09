New York State Police Issue 40,000 Tickets In Few Days

In just a few days nearly 40,000 New York State residents were given tickets by New York State Police.

On Thursday, New York State Police issued the results of its National “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

State Police issued more than 38,300 tickets during the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign

The New York State Police announced that it issued a total of 38,363 tickets statewide during the special enforcement which ran from Monday, May 22, through Sunday, June 4, 2023. Police handed out 40,038 tickets during last year's campaign.

"During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Troopers arrested 399 people for DWI and investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes."

As part of the enforcement, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding: 10,654

Distracted Driving: 1,334

Seatbelt violations: 8,473

Move Over Law: 337

Below is a breakdown by region:

Western New York

4,359 tickets

North Country

2,680 tickets

Southern Tier

3,082 tickets

Central New York

4,485 tickets

Finger Lakes

3,806 tickets

Upper Hudson Valley

3,330 tickets

Capital Region

3,002 tickets

Lower Hudson Valley

4,055 tickets

Long Island

2,700 tickets

New York City

1,808 tickets

New York State Thruway

5,056 tickets

