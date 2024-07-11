New York State Bans Items From Hotel Rooms

A bill that was signed into law by New York Governor Kathy Hochul three years ago, will finally go into effect the first of January 2025. The original effort for the new law goes back even further, as state lawmakers pushed for change as part of a "package of environmental protection legislation", according to CBS News.

Starting in 2025, there will be a few less complimentary items in your room during your next hotel stay across New York state.

CBS says that the ban was scheduled to go into effect in 2023 and 2024, but lobbyists in the hotel industry had pushed for a delay.

Small Plastic Bottles Banned From Hotels in New York

The New York Post says that the state has officially banned hotels from providing small bottles containing “hospitality care” products. The Times Union says that the small toiletry items, containing products like conditioner, shampoo, body wash and moisturizer, will be discontinued in hotels with fifty or more rooms by the first of January.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that this will mean personal care products in bottles under 12 ounces will be banned. CBS says that the law is part of a bigger plan by the New York DEC known as Waste Reduction and Recycling for Businesses.

The New York Post says that the rollout will start with large hotels, but by 2026, all hotels in New York will have to comply with the ban.

