An unexpected and scary scene unfolded when a vehicle lost control and went off road. Law enforcement in New York state say that they received a report of a vehicle hitting a home the night of May 28. The homeowner, who was inside at the time, told officials that the driver then allegedly drove away after the crash.

Police say that the collision caused extensive damage to the property.

New York State Police report that the driver is being charged with numerous traffic infractions including leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Allegedly Drunk New York State Man Crashes Into Mobile Home

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 28, at 10:16 PM, troopers were dispatched to an address in the town of Schuyler for a report of a vehicle crashing into a building.

On arrival, troopers said that they spoke with the home owner who stated that a red pick up truck went off the road, traveled through the grass, and struck his mobile home. The homeowner stated that the vehicle then drove off after hitting the trailer.

Troopers said that they observed noticeable damage to the side of the mobile home as well as a broken gas line, gas meter, and a gutter.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that a male, later identified as a 40-year-old from Utica was the driver of the red pick up truck, says a police report.

On May 31, troopers report they located the suspect and through the course of the interview, he admitted to being highly intoxicated when he was driving the vehicle.

The suspect was also arrested and charged for a separate, unrelated incident and is currently being held in county jail.