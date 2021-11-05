New York State Man Leads Police on Wild Chase Spanning 120 Miles

A New York state man thought he could get away from authorities, as he allegedly lead cops on a wild chase Thursday afternoon. The pursuit carried some serious miles as well. According to WKTV, the suspect lead troopers on a chase that spanned over 120 miles across three separate counties in upstate New York. But that's not all. Police say there was a warrant also out for his arrest after he threated two people with an axe on November 1.

WKTV says the suspect was seen speeding and crossing traffic Thursday afternoon when he was stopped by state police. When questioned, the suspect then took off and lead police on a pursuit that reached St, Lawrence County. The chase continued until the Rome, NY man hit a tire-deflation device on Route 95 in Bombay, NY. Authorities say he drove over the device and then intentionally rammed a St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police vehicle, and went off the road.

This guy still wasn't done. Troopers say when they approached his vehicle, he hit too more state police cruisers before his own vehicle finally gave out. WKTV says he was taken into custody, and is now facing with a whole slew of charges. Currently, he isn't fleeing anywhere, as the 56-year-old suspect sits in the Oneida County jail. And from the sound of things, it's probably better he stays there for a while.

Remember this other story from crazy earlier in 2021? The Chautauqua County Sheriff says that the suspect was charged with DWI on his way to a DWI Impact Meeting at the Ashville Boces Complex in Ashville, NY. WENY says that deputies determined that the man was drunk while registering for the class right there in the facility. Officials say that the man's BAC was near twice the legal limit. Guess he failed the class. The Erie, Pennsylvania man will be expected back in town court at an undetermined date. There is no official word if there are classes that educate against the dangers of driving drunk to drunk driving education classes in that part of New York state.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?