Wake up! A New York state man, who police say was driving over four times the legal limit, was arrested Friday. WBNG says the 34-year-old suspect was found with an open container besides him when police caught up with him. Police say it all went down when the man had somehow crashed into a dumpster and then drove straight through the grass. Officials caught up with the suspected drunk driver after they found the vehicle on a nearby road. Police say the suspect was even asleep behind the wheel.

WBNG says the accident happened Friday, when the man's vehicle hit the dumpster. Police arrested the man after waking him from his nap, and taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office where he blew a .37%, over four times the state's legal limit. There isn't too much more information on the matter at this time, though it was quite lucky this alleged intoxicated driver didn't hurt anyone during their wild night out. Next time you want to take a snooze, please do it in your own bed.

A somewhat similar incident happened in the sam are in May, when police say they arrested a woman whose blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit. Witnesses say they were able to get the motorist to pull over off the side of the road. This quick-thinking just may have saved lives, for this person was absolutely in condition to be near the wheel. Police say they responded to the call and found the 37-year-old woman parked on the side of the road. WIVT says that the woman failed sobriety tests and blew a .33%, which is over four times the legal limit. The legal limit for alcohol is .08% in New York state.

