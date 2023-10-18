Police say a New York state man is facing charges of grand larceny after they say he stole a tow truck from a business on a major route.

But according to authorizes, this isn't the first time this man has taken a vehicle that wasn't his. In fact, police say the same man stole one vehicle and then drove it over to the site to steal the other one.

Gone In a Lot More Than 60 Seconds

The New York State Police said in a press release troopers responded to a business on Route 9 in Moreau, NY, for the reports of a stolen commercial vehicle Sunday morning.

State Police said that an investigation determined that a 19-year-old man from Glens Falls reportedly stole a tow truck from the business. But there's more to the story. A further investigation determined the suspect had driven a vehicle, that allegedly had also been stolen that same day from Glens Falls, to the location on Route 9.

See also: Two New York State Men Found With Stolen ATVs in Truck That Also Happened To Be Stolen

State Police said the suspect left the first stolen vehicle there prior to stealing the tow truck.

DavidPrahl DavidPrahl loading...

Officials say the suspect was located operating the stolen tow truck and detained by the Glens Falls Police Department. The suspect was later arraigned at the town court who, remanded him to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail, says police.

Charges and Potential Penalties

Both vehicles were recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners. State Police say the man has been charged with Grand Larceny in the third-degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Stole Tanker Truck

According to the Law Offices of Scott J. Limmer, grand larceny in the third degree is a class D felony in the state of New York. If convicted, a person can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison,