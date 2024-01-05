New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X BAC Limit

Police say a New York state man was arrested for driving way over the limit the morning of December 29. The arrest came while New York State Police were conducting a special enforcement crackdown as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, which ran through New Year's Day.

However, law enforcement across New York remains vigilant year round to bust drivers suspected of drunk or impaired driving of any kind.

Possible Charges

According to Tilem & Associates, an arrest where the subject was found to have a blood alcohol level of .18% or higher can lead to charges being upped to Aggravated DWI, versus regular DWI.

However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over Three Times Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a call in Hague, NY, for the report of a truck hauling a trailer off the roadway.

The vehicle's driver was identified as a 47-year-old man of Warrensburg. State Police say the man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. The suspect was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.25% BAC, which is over three times the state's DWI limit.

State Police say they responded to the call at 8:55 AM, though they did not indicate if the suspect had been out all night, or had just woken up early and began drinking heavily.

Police say the suspect was issued tickets and is due back in court in mid January.