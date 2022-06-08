Anyone missing a scooter? Police say a New York man has been charged with grand larceny after they say he took something that didn't belong to him. What was it? Electric mobility scooters are readily available at many area stores for those needing some extra assistance. This can benefit the elderly, those too heavy, or those requiring physical assistance, especially in some of these bigger box stores

But they're not for you to take home.

Grand Theft Auto: Walmart

WKTV says that a New York state man rode off into the sunset on a scooter belonging to a Walmart Sunday evening. Police say they were called to the Walmart location in North Utica after employees said the man rode through the store's parking lot and then off the property. Police say that the 66-year-old suspect has a bit of history in the area, and was familiar to the Walmart's loss prevention team.

Authorities did not say how fast the scooter bandit was able to crank one of these suckers up to on the open road. WKTV says one of the officers found the suspect still riding the scooter not far from the vicinity, so he wasn't exactly burning up the road here.

Hide the Underwear

Remember this? Walmart's motto is "Save people money so they can live better". Now, we're not quite sure what the person involved in this particular story's intentions were, but it's safe to assume they're not living their best life right about now. WKTV is reporting that a 49 year-old man has been accused of stealing lotion and women's underwear from a New York state Walmart.

What's really raising some eyebrows is the fact that this man is a New York state trooper. Or maybe, was a state trooper.

A state police spokesperson says the suspect allegedly stole the items from a Walmart store in Oneida. NY. While the store declined to press charges, an internal investigation was launched by state police into the matter. The trooper had been suspended without pay since mid-April, according to WKTV, and has now decided to take retirement.

Why?

This all leaves some very pressing questions. Who were these items for, and what did he intend to do with them? Were they gifts for a wife or girlfriend perhaps? If so, you think he'd aim a little higher and head to Victoria's Secret or some other store for better underwear instead of Walmart? Or on the other hand, maybe the underwear and special rub-on lotion was all for himself? Yikes.