New York State Has the Second Most Expensive Zip Codes in the U.S.

Once again, New York State proves that it is expensive to live in. Yay for us.

Fox News reports that New York State is not only expensive to live in, but it has the second most expensive zip codes in the entire country. The ranking was determined by a study from PropertyShark. It found that California has the most expensive zip codes, and New York State followed right behind.

According to PropertyShark, the most expensive zip codes in the country to live in were determined based on median sale prices of closed home sales. Of all the zip codes that were deemed expensive to live in, New York State had 20 of them. Overall, the 2nd most expensive zip code in the U.S. was in Sagaponack, New York. The average home sale here is $3.88M. New York State also had the 7th most expensive, of the top 7, in Bridgehampton. Only one Hudson Valley zip code made the list. Rye, in the lower Hudson Valley, of Westchester County, was ranked the 65th most expensive zip code in the country.

However for the first time in the last five years, TriBeCa, in New York, is not among the 10 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. NYC's Upper West Side saw the largest growth in closed home sale price with a 42% increase. The Hamptons in Long Island, New York, had a 30% increase. The Upper West Side had the largest median growth in the U.S. But the Garment District in NYC saw a 38% decrease in median sale price.