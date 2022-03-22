11 New York State Festivals To Throw On Your Spring Bucket List

The great spring awakening in Upstate New York means people are emerging from their winter-bound homes, blinking into the sunlight, and getting ready for some fun at any of the several spring festivals and unique family events that appear throughout the region. Between now and Memorial Day you can experience a variety of unique festivals in Upstate New York that encompass everything from wine and beer events, hot air balloon festivals, and family street fairs.

On this list of 11 festivals and unique events, all happening in the next several weeks, you will find such things as a 20-mile long yard sale in Central New York. This "connected" yard sale will include the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney, and Unadilla. All of these four historic towns are about 5 miles apart from each other, in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties..

How about beer and wine festivals? Yes, and there are a couple of big ones on this list. Two of the Northeast's most famous flower festivals are also coming up. The Lilac Festival in Rochester and the Tulip Festival in Albany will attract more than 150,000 visitors to see these beautiful flowers in full bloom.

Also on here is a hot air balloon festival at "The Grand Canyon of the East," and some family street festivals. And don't forget the folks at teh Erie Canal. They like a good festival too!

So pick and choose. Spring is here and that means it is festival time in beautiful Upstate New York.

Spring Has Sprung! The 11 New York State Festivals You Need To Visit This list includes beer, wine, hot air balloon, family street fairs, chocolate, and flower festivals all coming up before Memorial Day.