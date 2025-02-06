First Concert Announced For New York State Fair 2025 Season

The New York State Fair has revealed the first concert of 2025 music lineup.

The New York State Fair, also known as the Great New York State Fair, is a 13-day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. With midway rides, concessions, exhibits, and concerts, it has become New York's largest annual event and an end-of-summer tradition for hundreds of thousands of families from all corners of the state.

The first fair took place in Syracuse in 1841, and took permanent residence there in 1890. It is the oldest and one of the largest state fairs in the United States, with over one million visitors annually.

The New York State Fair begins in August and runs for 13 days, ending on Labor Day. The Fair did not operate in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is held at the 375-acre Empire Expo Center on the shores of Onondoga Lake, Syracuse. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets owns five of the buildings at the fair and employs its workers.

John Varvatos & Sony Present The 35th Anniversary Of Cheap Trick At Budokan Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images loading...

Cheap Trick Will Perform at NYS Fair

Classic rock fans will be happy to know that rock and roll hall of famers Cheap Trick will perform at Chevy Court at the New York State Fair on Thursday, Auig. 21 at 6pm.

Cheap Trick formed out of Rockford, Illinois in 1973. They were very popular in the 1970s and 80s. Some of their hits include: Surrender, Dream Police and I Want You to Want Me. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their work bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, '70s hard rock, and the emerging punk rock sound, and would help set the template for subsequent power pop artists

Its the first concert to be announced for the 2025 season on the heels of Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed New York State Executive Budget, which earmarked $35 million in funding to continue to shape The Fairgrounds into the region’s premier year-round events venue.

The Governor’s plan centers around upgrades to Chevy Court and Suburban Park, with proposed improvements made to the current stage and backstage area at Chevy Court and construction of a state-of-the-art, permanent stage at Suburban Park. The proposal also outlines modern lighting, visual, and audio equipment at both venues and would create new walkways and landscape enhancements.

Additionally, funding would be used to construct new restroom facilities, provide sewer and water infrastructure upgrades, and would be used to create flexible green spaces and pavilions for use during and outside the 13-day run at the State Fair. The proposal also earmarks funding to enhance the current acoustics within the Exposition Center, increasing opportunities to host a number of events and gatherings year-round, including, but not limited to, agricultural events, graduations, and more, helping to drive tourism and economic initiatives within the region and beyond.

All New York State Fair concerts are free to attend with admission to the Fair, which is $8 for adults. Admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older. The fair runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 1. Check out the NYS Fair website here for more info and updates.

