While winter storms may be on some peoples' minds as we enter the colder months, a minor earthquake struck the state recently. Seismologists say that another small tremor shook parts of New York. The quake follows the 2.3 tremor that the United States Geological Survey had reported struck near Albion, New York in late August.

However, the latest shake-up is not related to a swarm that occurred during the summer. The New York Post had reported six small earthquakes striking an area in Morris County, New Jersey.

The swarm was felt over a 17-hour in late July, with shaking reported in parts of New York City, and the lower Hudson Valley. The quakes are believed to be the lingering aftershocks from the 4.8 earthquake that struck near Tewksbury, NJ in April 2024.

Another Minor Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake struck near Dolgeville, New York late September 22. The small tremor registered a 1.8 on the Richter Scale, according to seismologists.

See Also: Could a Major Earthquake Ever Strike New York State?

The earthquake occurred at a depth of over four miles, and no damage was reported.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.