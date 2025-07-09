A late night delivery to the wrong home could have cost a food service worker dearly. Police say a driver inadvertently arrived at the wrong location, which enraged a man inside the residence. But attempting to reason with the suspect, only seemed to enrage him even further, says authorities.

New York State Man Allegedly Assaulted Delivery Driver With Hatchet

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 29, troopers arrested a 43-year-old man from New Scotland for attempted 1st degree assault, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and other charges.

Troopers say that on June 28, at about 11:48 PM. troopers responded to the reports of an altercation with a food delivery driver. The investigation determined that the victim, who was attempting to deliver food, arrived at a home in New Scotland.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Assaults Victim With A Can of Beans

The suspect reportedly exited the home armed with a hatchet to confront the driver, according to police.

The suspect confronted the food delivery driver, who troopers say was still in their vehicle, as they attempted to explain to the man why they were at the location in the first place. After being threatened by the suspect while he held the weapon, troopers say that the victim realized they were at the wrong residence and started to drive away.

However, the suspect then used the hatchet to strike the victim’s vehicle multiple times causing damage. The victim was not injured during the incident and contacted law enforcement once they were in a safe location.

Troopers ay that the suspect was located at the home where the incident occurred and was taken into custody.