New York State Confirms 2 Free Fishing Days Across New York

All can fish for free on two upcoming days across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's fifth Free Fishing Day of the year is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25. This will coincide with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.

Mike Watson Images

"I encourage new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the upcoming Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to try the sport at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby," Hochul said. "Getting outside to cast a line is a perfect way to experience the outdoors and recharge at one of New York's many world-class fishing destinations. Fishing in New York State provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide."

Yobro10

New York provides anglers with six Free Fishing Days each year. The sixth, and final, Free Fishing Day in 2021 is on Veterans Day, Nov 11.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

Sablin

"Fishing is a fun activity that can be enjoyed alone or with friends and family," Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "From catching bass at a local pond, to seeking out brook trout on a secluded stream and everything in between, aspiring anglers have plenty of opportunities to choose from and Free Fishing Day is the perfect time to test your skills."

ANDY_BOWLIN

DEC's Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source for those ready to plan their next fishing trip. For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations.

When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anglers 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC's website.

Stephen Schauer

DEC's Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source for those ready to plan their next fishing trip. For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations.

When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anglers 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC's website.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change

Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley A Mustang crashed into a tractor-trailer near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.



The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

Legoland

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

Prominent Professional Athletes from The Hudson Valley Region We've compiled a list of 25 male professional athletes who are from the Hudson Valley.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.