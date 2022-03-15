When you were growing up what color was your kitchen? I know it sounds like a silly question, but seriously, those of us who grew up in the 1950s and 1960s had kitchens that were all one color, pink, lime green, yellow, tan, etc. And that included the appliances. A lime green refrigerator. I think we had one for at least 20 years.

Retro, vintage furniture today is all the rage. Mid-century Modern is the fancy name for it now. And you all know what I mean. First of all, as I mentioned, the colors. There was no color too vivid, too weird, that couldn't be applied to a fabric on a couch, chair or rug. Geometric designs, animal prints, tropical flowers, etc. The more the merrier.

And the lighting? Odd back then, but oh-so cool now. Pod chairs? Yes. Shag carpet on ottomans? Of course. Tree pole lamps with multi-colored lamp shades? A necessity. So yesterday's "eye roll furniture" is the hottest thing going today. And don't even get me started about waterbeds.

And the accessories to go with them! These dozen Upstate New York retro furniture stores have it all. From a Dali-esque ice bucket, to a pre-space-age sun dial clock and everything in between, you can find them at these funky retro furniture stores.

My favorite piece? My dad's old stereo cabinet. It was a beautiful, wood and rattan faced, massive piece of furniture. Maybe six feet long. Inside was a turntable, AM/FM radio, record album holding area, and a liquor cabinet. So cool.

I want it back.

So, if I am going to find it and bring it to my current home, you can bet I will be hitting up these great retro furniture shops in Upstate New York.

"The 1960's just called and they have your furniture!"

Hey, Baby Boomers! We Found Your Old Furniture at These New York Retro Stores Remember when couches were purple, dinette sets were bright red, and living room lampshades came in every color of the rainbow? If you do, your are a Baby Boomer and we have found your old furniture at these great Upstate New York retro stores!