New York State Adding New Laws to Combat the Opioid Crisis

The New York State Legislature recently passed a series of bills that aim to have a positive impact on those who are suffering from drug addiction and to reduce drug-related deaths.

In a public ceremony in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed those 5 bills into law.

Addiction can impact any family, suddenly and harshly - those who find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle are there through no fault of their own. This is a personal battle for me and I am proud to be able to combat the opioid crisis by signing these bills into law. There is no shame in seeking help for substance use and I want to let all New Yorkers know that we are here for you. Treatment should always be accessible for those who need it.

-Kathy Hochul, New York State Governor

According to a press release issued by the Governor's office, the new laws make a few changes to policies in New York and give officials new tools to help those who have been negatively impacted by drug addiction. Those changes include:

I, like so many New Yorkers, have friends and family members who have been impacted by drug use and abuse. According to officials, these new tools are essential to help combat the drug crisis.

