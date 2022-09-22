How to Get a Bridge Named After Someone in New York State?

Driving around New York State, I often pass roads or bridges that have been named after people, of course this got me to wondering. What do you need to do to have a bridge named after you in New York?

Not that I would want to name it after myself, please don't misunderstand me. Who could we name a bridge after? Yes, there are former Presidents, and former Governors who have their names on bridges right now, but going forward? What is the process?

What needs to happen to get a bridge named after someone in New York State?

I think a few of us recall that the new Tappan Zee Bridge was renamed the Mario Cuomo Bridge after the then current Governor decided it to be so. Is getting a bridge named or in that case re-named just that easy? Well, probably not, this is New York State after all.

What is the process to get the name submitted for a bridge or a roadway in NYS?

From what I found out, through the New York State Department of Transportation website, the name change can be put into place to honor or commemorate the civic contributions of a person (they can be living or deceased) or an organization that has been recognized by the New York State Legislature or NYS Governor.

Will those bridges be named forever for that person, into eternity?

There are reasons that the bridges would lose their naming honors. For instance, if the sign was to honor a specific event or season, afterward the signs would come down. If the signs become vandalized, there is potential for them to be removed and never replaced, it all depends on the particular situation.

How does the process of getting a bridge named after someone begin in New York State?

You have to contact the NYS DOT directly to get the ball rolling. Please note, just because you ask to have a bridge or roadway named after an individual, does not mean that it will happen.

