Suspect in Serial Murders in New York and DC Arrested

A killer suspected of targeting one of our most vulnerable populations in both New York and Washington, D.C. has just been arrested. After a joint police task force shared multiple images and videos of the man suspected of killing two sleeping homeless people and shooting three others, they have reported that he is now in custody.

What Happened

Killer in the Empire State

On Saturday night, two separate shootings occurred in New York City targeting homeless people sleeping outdoors that police said were very likely connected to the crimes in Washington, D.C. Police cited similar circumstances in the shootings, including the fact that the victims were attacked while sleeping, as evidence of the crimes being committed by the same person. Said police Commissioner Keechant Sewell:

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime... We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

While two people have tragically lost their lives, one victim's quick thinking likely saved his own life after he was shot in the arm.

"What Are You Doing?"

The 38-year-old victim was sleeping in downtown New York when he was attacked, reportedly awakening to a gunshot wound to his arm. He described his attacker as wearing black clothing and a black mask, holding a gun. The victim said he immediately pretended to call 911, faking the action of calling the police and disguising the fact that he didn't actually have a cell phone. While he allegedly caused the shooter to run away, the attacker reportedly killed a different victim just an hour later.

How He Was Caught

After multiple photos and videos of the suspect were released, a police captain in D.C. recognized the images captured in Ney York and realized it looked like the same person of interest they were tracking in Washington. Police say there is also ballistic evidence that link the shootings from both murders that took place hundreds of miles apart. It is not clear what led to the arrest, but the community was thanked by law enforcement for their help.

