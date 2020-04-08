New York Releases Data on COVID-19 Deaths Including Age, Race

New York officials just released tons of data on COVID-19 fatalities including race, gender, age and other health conditions.

On Wednesday, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced the New York State COVID-19 website was updated to include more information about the New Yorkers who died from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Cuomo reported the biggest single-day increase in deaths in New York related to COVID-19. 731 people died from coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 5,489.

Below is information according to the New York State COVID-19 website :

Fatalities by Age Group

0 to 9: 1

10 to 19: 4

20 to 29: 27

30 to 39: 107

40 to 49: 238

50 to 59: 587

60 to 69: 1,066

70 to 79: 1,446

80 to 89: 1,394

90 & Over: 616

Unknown: 3

Fatalities By Sex

Female: 2,131 (38%)

Male: 3,349 (61%)

Unknown: 9 (0.2%)

Other Health Conditions

Hypertension: 3,043

Diabetes: 2,049

Hyperlipidemia: 1,014

Coronary Artery Disease: 678

Renal Disease: 602

Dementia: 502

COPD: 455

Cancer: 444

Atrial Fibrillation: 390

Congestive Heart Failure: 387

Race/Ethnicity in New York (Excluding New York City)

Hispanic: 14%

Black: 18%

White: 62%

Asian: 4%

Race/Ethnicity in New York City

Hispanic: 34%

Black: 28%

White: 27%

Asian: 7%

The information on gender is based on 90 percent reporting for the state, outside of New York City, and 63 percent reporting for New York City.