New York Releases Data on COVID-19 Deaths Including Age, Race
New York officials just released tons of data on COVID-19 fatalities including race, gender, age and other health conditions.
On Wednesday, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced the New York State COVID-19 website was updated to include more information about the New Yorkers who died from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Cuomo reported the biggest single-day increase in deaths in New York related to COVID-19. 731 people died from coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 5,489.
Below is information according to the New York State COVID-19 website :
Fatalities by Age Group
- 0 to 9: 1
- 10 to 19: 4
- 20 to 29: 27
- 30 to 39: 107
- 40 to 49: 238
- 50 to 59: 587
- 60 to 69: 1,066
- 70 to 79: 1,446
- 80 to 89: 1,394
- 90 & Over: 616
- Unknown: 3
Fatalities By Sex
- Female: 2,131 (38%)
- Male: 3,349 (61%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.2%)
Other Health Conditions
- Hypertension: 3,043
- Diabetes: 2,049
- Hyperlipidemia: 1,014
- Coronary Artery Disease: 678
- Renal Disease: 602
- Dementia: 502
- COPD: 455
- Cancer: 444
- Atrial Fibrillation: 390
- Congestive Heart Failure: 387
Race/Ethnicity in New York (Excluding New York City)
- Hispanic: 14%
- Black: 18%
- White: 62%
- Asian: 4%
Race/Ethnicity in New York City
- Hispanic: 34%
- Black: 28%
- White: 27%
- Asian: 7%
The information on gender is based on 90 percent reporting for the state, outside of New York City, and 63 percent reporting for New York City.