New York Releases Data on COVID-19 Deaths Including Age, Race

Christian Vuong

New York officials just released tons of data on COVID-19 fatalities including race, gender, age and other health conditions.

On Wednesday, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced the New York State COVID-19 website was updated to include more information about the New Yorkers who died from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Cuomo reported the biggest single-day increase in deaths in New York related to COVID-19. 731 people died from coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 5,489.

Below is information according to the New York State COVID-19 website :

Fatalities by Age Group

  • 0 to 9: 1
  • 10 to 19: 4
  • 20 to 29: 27
  • 30 to 39: 107
  • 40 to 49: 238
  • 50 to 59: 587
  • 60 to 69: 1,066
  • 70 to 79: 1,446
  • 80 to 89: 1,394
  • 90 & Over: 616
  • Unknown: 3

Fatalities By Sex

  • Female: 2,131 (38%)
  • Male: 3,349 (61%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.2%)

Other Health Conditions

  • Hypertension: 3,043
  • Diabetes: 2,049
  • Hyperlipidemia: 1,014
  • Coronary Artery Disease: 678
  • Renal Disease: 602
  • Dementia: 502
  • COPD: 455
  • Cancer: 444
  • Atrial Fibrillation: 390
  • Congestive Heart Failure: 387

Race/Ethnicity in New York (Excluding New York City)

  • Hispanic: 14%
  • Black: 18%
  • White: 62%
  • Asian: 4%

Race/Ethnicity in New York City

  • Hispanic: 34%
  • Black: 28%
  • White: 27%
  • Asian: 7%

The information on gender is based on 90 percent reporting for the state, outside of New York City, and 63 percent reporting for New York City.

