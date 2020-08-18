New York Ranked as One of the Worst For Early Education

A recent study compared all the states to determine the best and worst early education systems in the country. New York did not do very well.

Choosing good elementary schools, high schools, and colleges are very important factors for parents to consider when settling down. However, early education or pre-K is just as crucial.

With the current pandemic, parents are left wondering if their children will be able to attend pre-school in person or not. Early education programs being forced to closed this year could leave kids less prepared for kindergarten both socially and academically.

A study conducted by the National Institute for Early Education Research showed that students enrolled in full-day pre-K programs do better on math and literacy tests than children who only attend partial day preschool.

Wallethub compared the states to determine which had the best and worst early education systems. The states were compared across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer state pre-K program, the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

New York was ranked as having the ninth-worst early education system in the country.

Early Education in New York: