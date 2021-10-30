New York Prisoners Offered McDonald’s, Pizza For COVID Vaccine

New York State is getting very creative in attempts to get prisoners vaccinated.

Unvaccinated inmates in prisons across New York State are now being offered pizzas or McDonald's meals if they agree to get vaccinated for COVID.

Other incentives include a "special" roast beef dinner for Christmas, the New York Post reports.

“To further encourage more acceptance of the vaccine, the department will offer another incentive program for all those presently unvaccinated individuals, who get partially or fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021,” DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci said in a memo.

Nearly 32,000 people are incarcerated in state facilities. Of the 31,753 just 49.9 percent have received one vaccine dose.

“This incentive program will include a pared down menu, such as pizza or McDonald’s, from a local vendor in your area, but must also include a non-pork item, which will be decided by the facility, after consulting with the incarcerated liaison committee,” the memo states.

Meals must cost less than $10.

On top of the incentives, prisons will receive a "special" roast beef dinner for Christmas if the facility raises their vaccine rate by 10 percent by Dec. 8.

Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci said the special Christmas dinner has been "very popular" in past years.

