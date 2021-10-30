PD: Hudson Valley, NY Man Sets Parent’s Home on Fire, Kills Dog

A Hudson Valley man is accused of purposely setting his parent's house on fire, which resulted in the death of the family's dog.

On Monday, New York State Police arrested 29-year-old Brett Bayo, 29, from the town of Greenville for arson and aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies.

On September 23, an investigation revealed that the Orange County man set his parent's home on fire.

His parents were not at home at the time of the fire, but pets were inside.

"The family dog did not survive the fire," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Bayo was transported to Garnet Health for a mental health evaluation. He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court by judge Brocket. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Greenville Court in November.

