More Victims: New York Man Accused of Sexual Abuse at HV Daycare
Police think there are more victims after a Newburgh man was accused of sexually abusing someone at an unlicensed Hudson Valley daycare.
Last week, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of 40-year-old Rudy Rodriguez, aka Rudy Rodriguez Erzo, from the City of Newburgh.
The New York State Police in conjunction with Child Protective Services in the Unit conducted the investigation leading to the arrest of Rodriguez who was charged with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Rodriguez sexually abused a child while working at an unlicensed daycare in the city of Newburgh. Police did not name the daycare.
In an update, police announced they are asking anyone who may have been allegedly victimized by the Newburgh man to contact authorities:
State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Rudy Rodriguez to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the state police barracks in Middletown at 845-344-5300.
He was processed through the state police barracks in Montgomery and remanded to Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment detention then arraigned later Tuesday morning in the City Newburgh Court before City Judge Tracht.
Rodriguez was released on $5,000.00 cash bail
