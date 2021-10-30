New York State Police Respond to Bridge Jumper in Hudson Valley

Divers searched the Hudson River following reports of a bridge jumper.

On Monday, New York State Police released information regarding an Orange County man who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

On Friday, Oct. 22, New York State Police in Cortlandt responded to the Bear Mountain Bridge for a report of a person who jumped from the bridge.

Justin J. Griffith, 23, of Highland Falls was found by the police underwater team and pronounced dead.

No signs of foul play have been discovered, police say. More information wasn't released.

"Unfortunately, Justin J. Griffith, age 23, of Highland Falls, NY, was located deceased by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team. No signs of foul play have been discovered," New York State Police stated.

