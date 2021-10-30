New York State Police Respond to Bridge Jumper in Hudson Valley
Divers searched the Hudson River following reports of a bridge jumper.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Monday, New York State Police released information regarding an Orange County man who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge.
On Friday, Oct. 22, New York State Police in Cortlandt responded to the Bear Mountain Bridge for a report of a person who jumped from the bridge.
Justin J. Griffith, 23, of Highland Falls was found by the police underwater team and pronounced dead.
No signs of foul play have been discovered, police say. More information wasn't released.
"Unfortunately, Justin J. Griffith, age 23, of Highland Falls, NY, was located deceased by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team. No signs of foul play have been discovered," New York State Police stated.
Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.