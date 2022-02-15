GALLERY: New York State’s Amazing Past White House Connections

President's Day is celebrated with commemorations of our dead former leaders, for history to be learned about their lives and administrations, and, (sadly) a day for President's Day sales and discounts in many of our stores.

New York has a rich presidential history, and no matter how many times you read about it, it seems that something new always pops up. This list for example should really test your trivia skills about U.S. presidents who were born in the Empire State and/or who are buried here.

Interestingly enough, more U.S. presidents are buried in New York State than were born here! And there are several big surprises along the way. For example, one New York State born president is the only one to which English was a second language! Huh? Yes, check it out.

We are the home state of the only U.S. president to serve in the White House without any military or governmental experience. Another president born in New York State was mourned so deeply in one of the state's largest cities that the brewer's association banned the sale of beer while the funeral was in progress.

Want another one? One president died in Upstate New York and is now buried, with his wife, in the largest mausoleum ever constructed in North America. Did you guess these right? Take a look at this President's Day list and uncover many more interesting factoids about our "native son? presidents -- how much do you think you know?

