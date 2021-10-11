Update: New York Pilot Killed Near State Park in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about the fatal helicopter crash.
New York Pilot Killed Near State Park in Hudson Valley
Video from the crash scene can be seen below or by CLICKING HERE.
On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 218 in the town of Cornwall for a report of a downed helicopter.
The crash happened near Storm King Mountain
Early reports stated multiple people called 911 after seeing a helicopter crash into the mountain.
New York State Police responded and confirmed a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain near State Route 218.
Police later confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
It was believed, but unconfirmed the pilot was the deceased.
On Monday, New York State Police confirmed the pilot was the person who died at the scene.
The pilot of the helicopter was identified as 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket.
The Long Island pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New York State Police.
The helicopter he was operating was a 2007 Robinson R44 Rotocraft.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.