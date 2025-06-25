Hopefully, this is not something you see everyday when driving down the road?

New York State Police say that they continue to investigate a dramatic altercation that ended when a person fell off a moving vehicle. The incident occurred Sunday morning on one of the state's busiest roadways, as the person who fell remains hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle is facing charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs, says police. Police also say that this is not the suspect's first brush with the law either.

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 22, at around 9:40 AM, troopers responded to the reports of a person who fell from a moving vehicle on I-90 in Albany.

Trooper say that they responded to the reports of a person who fell from a moving vehicle on I-90 in Albany and had suffered serious injuries. The investigation determined the individual who was a passenger in the vehicle was involved in a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old Albany man who was driving.

During the argument, police say that the individual exited the moving vehicle, striking the roadway and sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

New York State Police say that the suspect was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and another Vehicle and other traffic violations.

He was transported for processing where he refused to provide a sample to determine the drug content of his blood. Police say that a further investigation discovered the man had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

He was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court June 26. The suspect was released to a sober third party. The individual who exited the moving vehicle remains hospitalized, says police.